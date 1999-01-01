NAIROBI
(Xinhua) -- The first commercial cargo train arrived
in Nairobi on Monday at the ultra-modern inland container depot
which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta a fortnight ago.
Kenya’s Ports Authority head of Inland
Container Deports Symon Wahome said the new commercial cargo
train will revolutionize the transportation of cargo in Kenya.
“While the meter train used to carry
20 to 30 containers, the standard gauge train will carry 216
containers,” Wahome said in a statement released in Nairobi.
The cargo train carried 104
containers, which is almost equivalent to the trucks operating
daily on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.
President Kenyatta recently launched
the upgraded Inland Container Depot (ICD) to facilitate the
Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cargo services under the Northern
Corridor Integrated Project in line with other Vision 2030
projects.
The enhanced depot has a capacity of
450,000 containers, further equipped with four SGR loop lines
within the ICD, four rail-mounted cranes and eight rubber-tyred
gantry cranes to assist in loading, offloading and movement of
containers around the yard.
The 25-tonne axle flat wagons have a
capacity to carry a payload of 70 tonnes and will move at a
speed of 80 km per hour, taking an average of eight hours
between Mombasa and Nairobi.
The inland container depot will also
house a one-stop centre housing government agents involved in
the cargo clearing process.
The arrival of the cargo train is in
line with Kenyatta’s government policy of reducing costs of
doing business in the country.
In his new year’s message, Kenyatta
said the new commercial cargo train would cut costs and delays
in trade for Kenyans and its neighbors.
He said the delivery of a world-class
railway on time and within budget, would attract world-class
manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical
to creating jobs and business opportunities.
Kenyatta said currently there would be
four trains operating daily but in the fullness of time eight
cargo trains are expected to operate to and from Mombasa.
.